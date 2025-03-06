The British royal family appears to have no intention of watching Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which premiered on Tuesday.

Sources close to the royals suggest they have "zero interest" in watching the show and are largely unaware of its release. The royal insider who spoke with Vanity Fair also said King Charles, 76, is "far too busy" to watch Markle's new show, adding that he already knows a lot about beekeeping—a topic featured in the show's first episode.

The eight-part lifestyle series showcases Meghan's love for cooking, gardening, and hosting, where she will share tips and tricks while emphasizing "playfulness over perfection." However, the royal family's apparent disinterest stems from a belief that they're unlikely to learn anything else from watching the show.

"There's very little to actually learn from Meghan's TV show. I suspect that [the royal family] will be quite dismissive of it. I can't imagine Kate and William will sit down and watch it. Why would they?" the source said.

Despite the royal family's lack of enthusiasm, "With Love, Meghan" has garnered significant attention since its release. The show quickly climbed into Netflix's Top 10 within 24 hours of its debut, as Meghan herself proudly announced on social media.

However, critical reception has been mixed, with several UK publications giving the series low ratings. The Daily Telegraph, for instance, described Meghan's new show as "an exercise in narcissism" while The Guardian called the lifestyle show "pointless." Additionally, the show received low scores on IMDb (2.7/10), Screen Rant (3/10), and Rotten Tomatoes (38%).

The show is Meghan's first solo venture and the fifth series she and Prince Harry produced as part of their deal with Netflix, which was reportedly worth $100 million. It comes nearly five years after they stepped away from their roles as senior members of the royal family and relocated to California.