Drew Barrymore's awkward interview with Meghan Markle sparks the attention of a body language expert.

The Duchess of Sussex — on a publicity tour for her new Netflix documentary "With Love, Meghan" — made her appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," and the former royal offered about as disinterested a performance as can be expected of the host typically so warm and tactile.

Body language expert Judi James interpreted the exchange for DailyMail on Wednesday. She reported that Markle, who is typically warm and cuddly, appeared "emotionally distant" in contrast to Barrymore's lovey-dovey style.

"This is a rare pose from Meghan, who is normally the first one to move in with the hugs," James commented. "However, she appears to have met her match in Drew."

When Markle reacted reservedly to a hug that Barrymore sparked during their meeting, a possible reason was suggested.

What's Behind the Rare Pose?

James described Markle's posture as "straight and polite," implying it echoed the repressed nature of her communication with the royal family. James noted, Her hand is hanging in her pocket rather than reciprocating the display of affection."

While Markle sat on the couch next to the two, James saw further signs of discomfort.

"Meghan holds both hands up in front of her body, with hands curled into fists, which looks like a subtle barrier ritual," she explained.

"Her facial expression suggests some possible unease, with brows furrowed and a hand resting on Drew's arm in what appears to be a polite but firm restraining gesture."

Her apparent emotional distance begs the question, though, of what Markle has actually been like since retiring from public life.

Though the exchange was a bit cringeworthy, she spoke lovingly of her husband, Prince Harry, during the sit-down and revealed the six-word promise he made to her when they first started dating in 2016.

She called him "the funniest, sweetest, most charming" and added that they were so committed to each other.

Meghan Markle is making lifestyle tips and stories about her life with "With Love, Meghan," which has been widely criticized as it only has 11% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Some have described it as "gormless lifestyle filler" and "a Montecito ego trip not worth taking."