Jennifer Lopez is reportedly "furious" over recent photos of her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, spending time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

A source close to Lopez revealed to Page Six that she is unhappy with the frequent images of Affleck and Garner together, describing them as "salt in the wound."

Affleck and Garner, both 52, have been seen enjoying activities together, including a family paintball outing in Los Angeles. Eyewitnesses noted that Affleck and Garner appeared to be affectionate, with reports indicating they were "giggly" and even sharing hugs during the event.

Según Page Six, Ben Affleck estaría dispuesto a darle una nueva oportunidad al amor con su exesposa, Jennifer Garner, madre de sus tres hijos.



Sin embargo, Garner parece estar feliz con su actual pareja, John Miller, y se mantiene firme en que las segundas partes no son buenas. pic.twitter.com/FbI8cGyx2A — El Mexicano (@ElMexicanOnline) March 7, 2025

A source told People, "[Garner] doesn't seem to mind. She seems to enjoy spending time with Ben."

The insider added that Lopez is "furious" by the situation, saying it is "completely messing with her head." Despite her frustrations, another source claimed that "Lopez is focused on her upcoming Netflix movie, 'Office Romance,'" suggesting that "she has been fully concentrating on her life, her growth, and her happiness."

Jennifer Lopez Feels Betrayed

In a separate report by the Daily Mail, Jennifer Lopez reportedly feels "betrayed" by Affleck's recent public display of affection with Garner. This revelation follows the release of a compelling video showing Affleck and Garner enjoying a family paintball outing with their children.

The footage, released by the Daily Mail, captured Affleck embracing Garner just days after his divorce from Lopez was finalized. Sources close to Lopez, 55, have indicated that the images are causing her to reflect on their relationship and question the nature of Affleck's connection with Garner.

"[Lopez] saw the paintballing images when the rest of the world did, and of course it will make her question things from their time together," a source said. "Her friends have questioned how platonic Jen and Ben are."

The source continued to explain that Lopez feels especially hurt because she supported Affleck during their marriage, which ended amid challenges and personal struggles for both parties.

"She will feel betrayed because she invested so much time in supporting Ben through his challenges and had a rough year as their marriage broke down," they said.

Affleck and Garner, who finalized their divorce in 2018, share three children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12. The former couple has reportedly grown closer since Affleck's split from Lopez, with a source indicating they have been "spending more time together than ever.

"The insider elaborated, stating that they have "found themselves leaning on each other more than ever" following Lopez and Affleck's divorce.

While Affleck has been described as appearing particularly "extra giddy lately" and "much more affectionate," Garner is currently in a relationship with businessman John Miller.

A separate source noted that Garner "doesn't seem to mind" the time spent with Affleck and "seems to enjoy" their renewed friendship.