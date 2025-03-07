Tory Lanez is making bold claims on his latest album, 'PETERSON,' directly accusing his former lawyer, Shawn Holley, of conspiring with Roc Nation to sabotage his defense.

The project, recorded while Lanez serves his sentence, was released on Friday (March 7) and heavily focuses on his grievances surrounding his legal battle.

On the track "Verdict Day," Lanez calls out Holley for allegedly betraying him, rapping, "She was in bed with my opposition." He implies that Holley was secretly working with Megan Thee Stallion and her management Roc Nation, suggesting that they influenced the outcome of his trial. Lanez also accuses her of deliberately handling his bail hearings in a way that harmed his chances of freedom and assisting the prosecution's case. He continues, "My lawyer in y'all pocket," further insinuating that Holley was leaking details to the label. "And that's why Megan always talked like jail was certain for me."

A critical moment in the album comes when Lanez plays a voicemail from Holley, recorded before she resigned from his legal team. The message, which begins at the 2:44 mark of the song, has fueled speculation among fans. Holley is heard saying, "Hey Tory, I got your um, voice memo. I don't know if you saw my e-mail to you last night, but it basically says the same thing. So, again, uh, that we haven't been on the same page always. We have been on the same thing sometime and we are on the same page this time. It's basically what I wrote to you in the e-mail. Um, so, I will get with George. Obviously, I'm gonna do whatever it takes to, uh, you know, help you. I care about you, I want you to win. Um, and I'm happy to uh, you know, get him whatever he needs. And, um, I think this is the right decision for both of us. And um, I am, I'm rooting for you. Okay, thank you, Happy Thanksgiving, bye."

Holley appears to chuckle at one point in the voicemail, which could have led to widespread speculation about her sincerity and whether she was working against Lanez.

Tory Lanez playing that lawyer voicemail and she basically verifying him letting her go before she sent the email IS CRAZY — Smuv (@Smuv_) March 7, 2025

Holley has previously denied any wrongdoing as per TMZ, dismissing Lanez's claims as "meritless" and stating that they were "summarily rejected" by the state bar.