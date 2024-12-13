From his prison cell, Tory Lanez has partnered with DDG on a newly released song, "HANDLING BUSINESS," sparking widespread conversation just hours after it dropped.

Read more: DDG Slammed for New Tory Lanez Collab the Convicted Felon Recorded Over the Phone from Prison

In the song, Lanez revisits the events of the infamous 2020 pool party that led to his incarceration. The gathering, which included Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kelsey Nicole, escalated into an argument that ended with Lanez allegedly shooting Megan in the foot. Reflecting on that night, Lanez raps, "The only thing I regret from that night is jumping out of the pool with Kylie [Jenner]." While some fans praised his continued commitment to music, others expressed outrage, questioning his decision to revisit a traumatic event for Megan Thee Stallion. One user on X commented, "How is he aggravating from prison? Send him to solitary," while another asked, "Can they make his sentence longer for this?"

Tory Lanez featured on DDG's song "HANDLING BUSINESS," talks being with Kylie Jenner the night Meg Thee Stallion was sh*t



"The only thing I regret from that night is jumping out of the pool with Kylie [Jenner]."



pic.twitter.com/YcJudGPErI — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 13, 2024

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and negligent discharge of a weapon in connection to the shooting. Despite his imprisonment, Lanez has tried to maintain a connection with fans through his music, although his efforts have not been without controversy.

In September, Lanez announced the suspension of his 'Prison Tapes' series, alleging that his creative efforts were hindered by systemic opposition. "The rumors are true. The Prison Tapes will be discontinued until further notice," Lanez explained. "My cell was not raided and trashed because I learned how to record myself in prison... I was shut down because the 'HIGHER UPS' figured out what I was really doing with 'The Prison Tapes,' and how many inmates were being helped in a life-changing way because of them."

He revealed that proceeds from the recordings supported legal aid for fellow inmates. According to Lanez, "Since the month of July, I've afforded legal representation for 472 inmates and actively reopened 476 cases." He referred to this initiative as The Hands of God Project and emphasized his goal of challenging systemic injustice, stating, "I'm naming this 'The Hands of God Project.' Lastly, they know I'm a threat... just know I went out in the blaze of glory trying to revolutionize the end of a mass incarceration era on our people."