Megan Thee Stallion secured a five-year civil restraining order against Tory Lanez on Thursday (Jan. 9) after delivering emotional testimony about her ongoing fears of the imprisoned rapper.

During the Los Angeles court hearing, Megan fought back tears as she expressed concerns that Lanez might "shoot me again" upon his release, adding "maybe this time I won't make it."

Judge Richard Bloom granted the order after determining there was a "credible threat of violence," noting that the 2020 shooting had created significant "ripple effects" in Megan's life. The order prohibits Lanez from any form of contact or harassment.

The ruling comes after Megan's legal team recently warned that Lanez has continued to "terrorize her" through a "campaign of harassment" while serving his 10-year prison sentence. They alleged that Lanez has been coordinating with outside parties to spread misinformation about the case, including a viral false claim about his innocence that circulated on X in October.

During her testimony via video conference, Megan revealed she hasn't "been at peace since I was shot" and is "tired of being harassed," explaining that she feels forced to relive the trauma daily. The incident occurred in 2020 when Lanez shot at her feet during a drunken argument in the Hollywood Hills, resulting in his 2022 conviction on three felony counts.

Lanez's attorney Michael Hayden opposed the restraining order, arguing it was an attempt to "chill free speech" and that his client wasn't threatening Megan. However, Megan clarified she wasn't trying to restrict free speech but rather stop Lanez from "orchestrating other people and paying people to put out lies and smear campaigns."

The case has taken several legal turns, including Megan's federal lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, whom she claims acts as Lanez's "mouthpiece." Prison phone calls allegedly revealed Lanez making payments to Gramz for spreading disinformation.

After Judge Bloom issued the order, Megan briefly unmuted her microphone to say, "Thank you, judge." Lanez's appeal of his criminal conviction remains pending.