Megan Thee Stallion is currently being sued by a photographer who recently amended his 2024 lawsuit to include some additional shocking details.

The lawsuit — originally filed by her cameraman last year on April 23 — accused Megan of harassment and alleged that the performer created a hostile work environment. The filing has been amended, revealing more appalling details about her alleged antics behind closed doors.

Plaintiff Emilio Garcia reportedly added 10 additional claims to the 54-page filing against the musician, per court documents first obtained by Legal Affairs and Trials' Meghann Cuniff.

The plaintiff alleges that Megan Thee Stallion — real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete — threw a remote to a television at his head during a hotel stay back in 2022. Garcia also accused Megan of misclassifying him as an independent contractor.

He also recounted his original complaint, where he claimed Megan had sex with another girl in front of him, citing rap lyrics from her October 2024 album, Megan: Act. II.

"Ayy, two red bones kissin' in the back seat/Girl, don't stop, keep goin' and relax me/You want me to join in? Then ask me/I like girls that like girls, that attract me," the filing stated, saying she "relished" the incident.

Megan's attorney's responded to the claims in April 2024, saying, "This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court."

The rap queen's legal team deemed Garcia a "con artist" who is "manipulating the judicial system to act as his publicist and bullhorn."

"Plaintiff took a run of the mill wage and labor dispute governed by New York law under the terms of his contract and trumped it up with sensationalist claims of sex, debauchery, and workplace harassment for the sole purpose of seeking attention for his own middling amateur artist career and to tarnish the reputation of [Megan]," the star's attorneys continued.

On the other hand Garcia's attorney, Ron Zambrano told Hip Hop DX that the musician's response was simply a tactic to victimize the celebrity. "This is just another attempt by another celebrity to shame the victim and shift blame from their own abhorrent behavior."

"Her attorneys are correct, our client is angry, but not by being so-called exiled 'from the inner circles of stardom.' He's angry because of how he was treated. Megan Thee Stallion broke the law. Period."

"No one is lying here but her," Zambrano argued, per the outlet.