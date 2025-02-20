Justin and Hailey Bieber decided to divorce. It could be a complex and high-stakes divorce, with the model potentially securing a substantial portion of the singer's fortune.

Speculation about the couple's marriage has intensified in recent months, fueled by Justin's gaunt appearance on solo outings in New York.

The Biebers welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024 after reportedly struggling to conceive.

Los Angeles-based attorney Neama Rahmani of West Coast Trial Lawyers discussed the potential financial implications of a split.

She told The US Sun that Justin and Hailey have a son together, so his well-being and child custody are the most important thing.

The legal expert added that Bieber is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. If their split is imminent, the couple is said to be better off entering confidential mediation as soon as possible and settling spousal and child support "before the divorce becomes public and nasty."

Justin v. Hailey's Net Worth

Justin's $300 million net worth dwarfs Hailey's estimated $20 million fortune, which comes primarily from brand deals and her Rhode beauty line.

While Hailey is a "Baldwin," Justin has more earning power, so he'll have to pay Hailey a massive amount. This is especially true because the two reportedly wed without a prenup, she explained.

Although Justin has not toured in years, he made a significant financial move in 2023 when he sold his music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for over $200 million.

"Unwinding their shared assets won't be easy, but financially they'll be just fine. And they'll still both be stars if they get separated," with Rahmani describing the former YouTube sensation as "one of the most well-known entertainers in the world" while his wife is "Hollywood royalty."

The couple reportedly owns multiple properties, including their Beverly Hills estate and a residence in New York.

Justin and Hailey have known each other since childhood.

They became close friends in 2009, then dated briefly in 2016 before breaking up and rekindling their romance in 2018. They got engaged in the Bahamas and legally wed in a New York courthouse that September. A year later, they held a lavish wedding ceremony in South Carolina.