Brandon Sklenar has clarified that his decision to wear a floral brooch at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which resembled one worn by his "It Ends With Us" co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, was purely a coincidence.



Fans quickly noticed the similar accessories, sparking rumors of a hidden meaning behind the choice, IndiaTimes said.

However, Sklenar, speaking exclusively to People at the SXSW Film & TV Festival, explained, "Honestly, no. I wish I could say there was," adding that he simply liked the color of the brooch he chose.

Sklenar's comments come amid heightened public attention surrounding Baldoni, especially after actress Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the director in December.

Sklenar had previously expressed support for Lively by sharing a New York Times article on the case.

However, when asked at the Vanity Fair party about supporting Lively during this challenging time, Sklenar tactfully avoided directly addressing the legal issues.

Instead, he emphasized the importance of focusing on the film's original message—supporting love and women through tough times. "It's about love. It's about supporting women in general and helping people through tough times," Sklenar explained.

Brandon Sklenar denies to @people about a ‘special hidden meaning’ speculations on him recently wearing the same brooch as Justin Baldoni. pic.twitter.com/hcUA3RyqQI — Brandon Sklenar Pics (@bsklenarpics) March 10, 2025

Sklenar Dismisses Meaning Behind Matching Brooch with Justin Baldoni

Sklenar, who starred in "It Ends With Us" alongside Lively, reflected on how the film's core message of love and healing has positively impacted many viewers.

According to People, he encouraged fans to stay focused on the film's intention rather than the surrounding controversies. "I just want people to remember what it's about, why we made it, and to kinda keep it on that. That kind of, like, core ethos, you know what I mean?" Sklenar added.

Despite the curiosity surrounding his fashion choice, Sklenar dismissed the idea that the brooch was an intentional statement.

He acknowledged that his decision to wear the pin had no more profound connection to Baldoni or the ongoing legal battles involving the director. "I woke up in the morning and saw an article and I was like, 'Oh, damn,'" Sklenar said, adding that he simply liked the color of the brooch and had no prior knowledge of Baldoni's choice to wear a similar one.

The "It Ends With Us" movie, based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, has received intense media attention not only because of its highly anticipated release but also because of the legal battles surrounding Baldoni.