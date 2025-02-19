Actor Brandon Sklenar recently found himself in the hot seat after talk show host Gayle King asked him to take sides in the high-profile legal drama between his "It Ends With Us" co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Sklenar, who played a supporting role in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, was put on the spot when King awkwardly asked him whether he was "team Blake" or "team Justin." The actor visibly looked uncomfortable with King's question but deftly sidestepped the issue.

"I'm Team It Ends With Us," he responded with a laugh.

Before King's pointed question, Sklenar had attempted to shift the focus back to the film's message about breaking the cycle of domestic abuse. He also went on to share that he had a personal connection to the film as someone close to him had experienced domestic violence.

"I've been on the front lines helping her navigate that space, so that movie meant a lot to me and it means a lot to her," he added.

The actor's statements come after he seemingly showed his support for Lively in December, sharing a link to the New York Times article about the actress's full complaint to his Instagram Story.

The legal drama between Lively and Baldoni has been escalating since the actress sued him for sexual harassment and engaging in inappropriate behavior. Some of her allegations include Baldoni entering her makeup trailer uninvited while she was undressed or breastfeeding. He also allegedly improvised sexual content to scenes. Furthermore, Lively accused him of engaging in a retaliatory smear campaign designed to "destroy" her reputation.

Baldoni later responded with his own lawsuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, accusing him of civil extortion and defamation. He is seeking $400 million in damages.

New York federal judge Lewis J. Liman scheduled the trial date for March 9, 2026. The date could be moved up if the case continues to be litigated through the media.