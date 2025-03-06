New allegations surfaced related to the workplace culture at Wayfarer Studios as tension between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively continues to grow.

One former employee described Baldoni to the paper as "phony." Another employee also raised concerns about his approach to discussing his Baháʼí Faith in a professional setting.

A former staffer at Wayfarer Studios told the Los Angeles Times that Baldoni's emphasis on maintaining a positive atmosphere felt excessive and disingenuous.

The former employee said it was "constant positivity" — but would call it "toxic positivity."

"I'm always a little dubious of people who advertise themselves as disruptors of the status quo or quote-unquote 'good people,'" they added.

The person described examples, such as staff being reportedly forced to sign off emails using the phrase "so with love." Baldoni also allegedly filmed himself doing charitable work, which one staffer called performative.

Another former worker reported discomfort with how Baldoni discussed his Baháʼí Faith, stating that his conversations had an "evangelizing aspect" that "felt professionally inappropriate."

"Baháʼí values were a driving force behind everything they did. It came up routinely," the staffer said.

However, not everyone felt that way about Baldoni. Some employees defended him. Melissa Ames, who had previously served as his assistant, revealed, "He is highly creative and in tune with his spiritual side."

"He has a heart for helping others. Working at Wayfarer was one of the best times of my life."

Another unnamed worker praised Baldoni's intentions, stating, "His heart is truly in the right place."

Wayfarer Studios Responds

Wayfarer Studios and Baldoni deny any wrongdoing, however, and say there have been no formal complaints about the company's workplace culture.

In response to the claims about the no-email policy, the studio told Page Six, "If any guidance was ever provided to employees on how to conduct their written correspondence, it was to ensure that activities remained professional and aligned with the ethos of the company."

"Wayfarer believes that joy and positivity are the essence of good work, and they stand by this statement."

In response to concerns about discussing religion, a Baldoni representative said, "Employees are encouraged to celebrate and practice their individual beliefs however they see fit, a message which is proudly supported by leadership."

Blake Lively Lawsuit

Baldoni is embroiled in a legal battle with Lively. The "Gossip Girl" star charged him with harassment on their 2024 movie set and asserted his team tried destroying her image.

In response, Baldoni has filed his own countersuit, claiming Lively wielded her clout to sabotage his career and gain control of the story regarding the film.