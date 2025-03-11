Blake Lively's friendship with Taylor Swift is apparently no longer on fire. The singer is pulling away from her longtime friend.

This change of heart comes shortly after the Grammy award-winning singer was reportedly dragged into Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The former "Gossip Girl" star has alleged that Baldoni, her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director, sexually harassed her and led a smear campaign against her in retaliation.

However, insiders say that Baldoni has shot back by accusing Lively of having strategically arranged for that meeting to take place at her apartment so that Baldoni would be likely to run into Swift, hoping that the presence of the pop star will force Baldoni into accepting a revision of the script.

Lively reportedly called Swift one of the "dragons" who "protect" Lively.

It's also worth noting that last month, another source said that the "Fortnight" singer was not happy with Lively's "dragon" comments.

However, according to a report from TMZ last month, Swift did not know that the meeting was to take place; she had just visited Lively's house because she had been invited. It later states that a source close to the parties thinks Swift believes Lively intentionally invited her to the meeting, hoping to run into Baldoni.

Swift and Lively, Friends No More?

Some sources insisted the women never had a falling out, but others suggested Swift has been putting a noticeable distance between her and Lively over the past few weeks.

Just days after the drama, she was seen dining in Beverly Hills with best friend Selena Gomez, 31 — who, sources say, scrambled to set up the night out as a show of support — and to perhaps lay her own claim as Swift's bestie.

According to an insider who spoke to Radar Online, "Everyone has heard about this issue with Taylor and Blake, so there is a sense of the squad circling the wagons," a source said. "All of Taylor's friends have been reaching out to make plans—it's just a matter of whether she accepts or not."

Just days after the Gomez outing, Swift, 33, was in New Orleans dining with Danielle Haim, 36, and Alana Haim, 33, prompting speculation that Lively, 35, may have lost her number-one status in the singer's A-list clique.

a casual reminder that taylor swift and blake lively share the coolest friendship ever. period. pic.twitter.com/9RDLt7sb6c — ✉️ Siân & Laura ✉️ (@ReputaSianLaura) December 26, 2020

Competing for Swift's Favor?

However, as Swift is back at play in the world of social gatherings, insiders say some people in her circle are going out of their way to be in her good graces.

"They're sending flowers by the dozens," one insider revealed. "Taylor's gotten jewelry, clothes for her cats, all sorts of stuff clearly aimed at earning her favor and jumping into Blake's spot... they're being so obvious."

Despite the growing buzz, Swift has yet to comment on the situation publicly. Only time will tell whether her relationship with Lively has genuinely soured.