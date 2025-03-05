Pop superstar Taylor Swift may soon be involved in Hollywood's most contentious legal battle. She could be subpoenaed and questioned under oath in the ongoing case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The legal drama stems from Lively's December 2024 lawsuit against Baldoni, her co-star and director in the film "It Ends With Us," alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Baldoni countersued in January 2025, accusing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of orchestrating a smear campaign.

Swift was allegedly present during key discussions about the film. For instance, the pop star reportedly attended a meeting at Lively's apartment during the production of "It Ends With Us," unaware that Baldoni would be present. According to sources, Swift expressed excitement about the film but did not participate in any creative decisions. However, Baldoni later alleged that Swift had indirectly pressured him to accept script rewrites proposed by Lively. Additionally, actress Isabela Ferrer claimed that Swift was involved in her casting process.

Swift could soon be subpoenaed and questioned under oath. A court reporter would record her answers.

In addition to Swift, the insider also claimed that Baldoni's team is looking to hear from other witnesses, including It Ends With Us co-stars Ferrer and Jenny Slate.

The legal drama has reportedly strained Swift and Lively's friendship. Sources claim Swift feels "used" and uncomfortable being mentioned in the legal proceedings. The singer has noticeably distanced herself from Lively since the lawsuit began, and the two have not been seen together publicly in months.

"Taylor has publicly distanced herself from this – and I get why. She likely hopes to stay out of the mess entirely," PR expert Adrienne Uthe explained to Fox News Digital.

The trial date for Lively and Baldoni's legal case is set for March 9, 2026.