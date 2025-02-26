Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama has taken an unexpected turn after fans recognized similarities between an "It Ends With Us" scene and another from "Green Lantern."

Lively starred alongside her now-husband, Ryan Reynolds, in the 2010 movie.

Online speculation suggested that the former "Gossip Girl" star was trying to copy the sexy "Green Lantern" dance, with some saying that scene helped her fall in love with the 48-year-old Reynolds, while shooting "It Ends With Us" with Baldoni.

The director is suing Lively and Reynolds for $400 million for taking the creative rights over the film that is based on Colleen Hoover's novel.

A social media user from X, compared the two scenes, writing, " "I noticed that about 30 mins into the film, there's a scene where Lively and Reynolds' characters dance in a bar in an almost identical way to the slow dance scene from IEWU. The only difference is the characters were talking."

I'm recovering from surgery and decided to watch the Green Lantern. I've never seen it before and wanted to see if it really is as bad as every says it it - it is!



But I noticed that about 30 mins into the film, there's a scene where Lively and Reynolds characters dance in a bar… pic.twitter.com/dRXnNhRMr9 — Leanne Newton (@kiarajade2001) February 23, 2025

They further asked if Lively intentionally wrote a scene that looked like how she filmed this with Reynolds.

"Could it be possible that Lively was trying to recreate the scene to be similar to the scene she did with her husband when she fell in love with him? Did she rewrite the scene to mirror the details of the dance? Is this what she means when she says her husband is 'all over this movie'?"

So apparently a dancing scene in Green Lantern is eerily similar to a scene in It Ends With Us. Did Ryan Reynolds get jealous of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni recreating such an intimate moment? pic.twitter.com/F9BULfjyU0 — Troof Bombz (@troofbombz) February 26, 2025

Legal Clash Between Lively and Baldoni

The Lively vs. Baldoni legal battle is about to be ratcheted up a notch, as both sides will head to court against each other.

Allegations made by Lively in her capacity and believed to have been sexually harassed on the set of "It Ends With Us" would automatically ruin Baldoni on an alleged basis, the director-actor argues in his defamation suit. He then posted the footage of the supposed dance scene to prove her allegations otherwise.

Lively claimed Baldoni made comments on set, including dragging his lips down her neck and whispering, "It smells really good."

Baldoni's footage, however, reportedly shows him poking and joking about the scent of her fake tan instead.

Even so, Lively's lawyers say the video is still "damning."