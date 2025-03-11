Victoria Goodwin, wife of "Ghost Adventures" host Aaron Goodwin, has been charged with attempting to arrange her husband's murder, authorities said.

Police allege she conspired with an inmate at a Florida prison to orchestrate the crime last fall.

The 32-year-old was arrested on March 6 in Clark County, Nevada, and charged with Solicitation to Commit Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder. TMZ reported that she is set to appear in court on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Victoria remains in custody on a $100,000 bond. Aaron, known for his work on Discovery Plus, has over 660,000 Instagram followers.

Investigators discovered messages between Victoria and the inmate, where she allegedly sought ways to end her marriage. At one point, she reportedly wrote, "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

The couple wed in August 2022 at Disneyland's Haunted Mansion. Police claim she planned the murder while Aaron was filming with Zak Bagans. Authorities say she shared his whereabouts and agreed to pay a hitman $11,515.

An intercepted message from the inmate read, "He's asleep right now in the hotel room... I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?"

Victoria denies the allegations, saying her conversations were mere fantasies. She claimed money sent was for cell phones, not murder, TMZ reported.

Sources told TMZ Aaron was "blindsided and devastated." Bagans stated he was supporting his friend during this difficult time.

Fans flooded Aaron's social media with support, expressing shock. He appeared unaware of the alleged plot, posting a Valentine's Day golf outing photo with Victoria, captioned, "My valentine always beats me at mini golf."

The case remains under investigation.