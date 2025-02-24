Franky Venegas, one half of the viral duo Island Boys, has been taken into custody in Florida on gun and drug-related charges, TMZ has confirmed.

Venegas was booked into the Collier County Jail in Naples on Sunday night, where authorities documented his arrest with a mug shot displaying his distinctive facial tattoos.

According to law enforcement, Venegas is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, as well as for delivering, possessing, selling, or modifying a firearm with an altered serial number.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office states that deputies arrested Venegas at around 10 PM after pulling over a yellow Corvette that allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign while exiting a gas station.

Officers initially noticed the car's expired license plate tags, though later confirmed that its registration was current. A woman was behind the wheel, and both she and Venegas were instructed to step out of the vehicle.

During the stop, deputies discovered a plastic bag containing pills on the passenger-side floorboard. They identified them as Oxycodone 10mg pills, along with five Oxycodone and Acetaminophen tablets. Venegas denied ownership but claimed he had a prescription, which he could not provide.

Further inspection uncovered a brown MGM-branded handbag beside him, containing a handgun spray-painted blue with its serial numbers removed. Officers also found a plastic straw with white residue inside the car's center console.

Authorities identified Venegas as a "documented gang member/associate."

Venegas, also known as Kodiyakredd, rose to prominence in 2021 alongside his twin brother Alex with their viral TikTok hit "I'm an Island Boy."

He has a history of legal issues, including arrests for domestic battery, reckless driving, and driving without a license. With this latest arrest, his rap sheet continues to grow.