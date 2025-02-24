Viral Island Boys' Franky Venegas Arrested in Florida on Gun and Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
Franky Venegas, one half of the viral duo Island Boys, has been taken into custody in Florida on gun and drug-related charges, TMZ has confirmed.
Venegas was booked into the Collier County Jail in Naples on Sunday night, where authorities documented his arrest with a mug shot displaying his distinctive facial tattoos.
According to law enforcement, Venegas is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, as well as for delivering, possessing, selling, or modifying a firearm with an altered serial number.
The Collier County Sheriff's Office states that deputies arrested Venegas at around 10 PM after pulling over a yellow Corvette that allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign while exiting a gas station.
Officers initially noticed the car's expired license plate tags, though later confirmed that its registration was current. A woman was behind the wheel, and both she and Venegas were instructed to step out of the vehicle.
During the stop, deputies discovered a plastic bag containing pills on the passenger-side floorboard. They identified them as Oxycodone 10mg pills, along with five Oxycodone and Acetaminophen tablets. Venegas denied ownership but claimed he had a prescription, which he could not provide.
Further inspection uncovered a brown MGM-branded handbag beside him, containing a handgun spray-painted blue with its serial numbers removed. Officers also found a plastic straw with white residue inside the car's center console.
Authorities identified Venegas as a "documented gang member/associate."
Venegas, also known as Kodiyakredd, rose to prominence in 2021 alongside his twin brother Alex with their viral TikTok hit "I'm an Island Boy."
He has a history of legal issues, including arrests for domestic battery, reckless driving, and driving without a license. With this latest arrest, his rap sheet continues to grow.