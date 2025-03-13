Shaquille O'Neal recently became the subject of gossip after radio personality Jess Hilarious shared details about her visit to his Atlanta home on The Breakfast Club.

During the segment, Jess compared O'Neal's lifestyle to that of R&B singer Ne-Yo, who is known for his polyamorous relationships. She claimed that the retired NBA star shares his home with four women who cook, clean, and even massage his feet.

"Random observation, I'm at Shaq's house yesterday right... yo this man is living like Ne-Yo. He got four white b—es with big booties: One is in the kitchen cleaning, and the other one is in the basement," she said on the show.

Her revelation drew surprised reactions from co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. DJ Envy asked, "Did Shaq want you to say this?" Charlamagne then remarked, "You'll never get invited to his house."

Unbothered, Jess responded, "I don't give a hot damn." She elaborated further, "Two of them was like beautiful. Bad. I'm like, 'OK, Shaq, I see what you're doing,' then I've seen the other two come out the back and I was like, 'Ohh... they getting there. They need a little bit more work.'"

Jess, known for her blunt humor, described the women tending to O'Neal's needs. "They were cleaning. One was massaging. She ain't care about his feet. Like, she was massaging him and then he got the big bed. The bed looked like an aquarium...crazy."

When asked if she recorded any of it, she admitted, "Nah, he didn't let me record. He not about to let me record nothing in his house. I said, 'Don't worry about it, I'm gonna talk about it. The news is real.'"

Jess acknowledged she had not informed O'Neal that she would be discussing what she saw. The segment ended with Jess joking, "Why would you invite Jess with the Mess of all people to your house?" before adding, "That's on you... and yeah, you supposed to hide them b—ches."