Tensions may be brewing on 'The Breakfast Club,' as recent interactions between co-hosts Jess Hilarious and Loren Lorosa have left viewers wondering if there's drama behind the scenes.

During two consecutive broadcasts, Jess Hilarious was heard telling Lorosa to either "be quiet" or "hush," leading to widespread discussion on social media about whether there's growing friction between them.

Are tensions rising at The Breakfast Club?



Jess Hilarious has told her cohost Loren Lorosa to either “be quiet” or “hush” two days in a row. This has led to viewers now being uncomfortable and questioning her behavior…. https://t.co/3iMpQAuxY6 — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) January 30, 2025

Listeners took to X to express their discomfort with the exchanges, with many noting that the interactions seemed dismissive and out of place.

Some questioned whether Jess' remarks were made because she has been sharing her seat with Loren.

Jess has a overbearing attitude, which works with men. But it doesn't always go so well with another woman. Cause girl who you talking to. — Carmen_Monroe_Phoenix_Winter ❤️‍🔥👑 (@carmenmonroe87) January 30, 2025

I prefer Jess have HER job back without Loren. Loren was a great fill in for some of her detective work, but Jess is more entertaining. — Media Liarz (@MediaLiarz) January 30, 2025

She acts like she ls the better personality. It’s Loren. Jess should just stick to comedy.. — James (@Antstrong72) January 30, 2025

Jess been a rude ass bitch with a ugly spirit. Never liked her — Nicki ✨️ (@Nicki_daGod) January 30, 2025

She must be mad she has to share her seat with her now 😂 — sir (@mhmmmitsmeboi) January 30, 2025

Hmm 🤔…I was finding it weird Loren gives the news during the “Jess with the mess” segment, when Jess be sitting right there — happyfriday31 (@happyfriday31) January 30, 2025

'The Breakfast Club,' a New York City-based morning radio show, is known for its raw and unfiltered discussions and has a history of heated debates and controversial moments all its own. The show has long thrived on its high-energy exchanges, but this situation appears to be a somewhat unique one between its hosts.

Jess Hilarious, a comedian and actress known for her outspoken nature, joined the show as a co-host back in January 2024 following the departure of Angela Yee.

Meanwhile, Loren Lorosa, a media personality and entertainment journalist, brings a different perspective to the program, with more measured takes according to loyal listeners.

As of now, neither host a has addressed the situation publicly, though fans are beginning to pick apart their interactions a bit more closely.