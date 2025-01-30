'Breakfast Club' Tension? Fans Suspect Drama After Jess Hilarious Tells Loren Lorosa To 'Hush' and 'Be Quiet'
Tensions may be brewing on 'The Breakfast Club,' as recent interactions between co-hosts Jess Hilarious and Loren Lorosa have left viewers wondering if there's drama behind the scenes.
During two consecutive broadcasts, Jess Hilarious was heard telling Lorosa to either "be quiet" or "hush," leading to widespread discussion on social media about whether there's growing friction between them.
Listeners took to X to express their discomfort with the exchanges, with many noting that the interactions seemed dismissive and out of place.
Some questioned whether Jess' remarks were made because she has been sharing her seat with Loren.
'The Breakfast Club,' a New York City-based morning radio show, is known for its raw and unfiltered discussions and has a history of heated debates and controversial moments all its own. The show has long thrived on its high-energy exchanges, but this situation appears to be a somewhat unique one between its hosts.
Jess Hilarious, a comedian and actress known for her outspoken nature, joined the show as a co-host back in January 2024 following the departure of Angela Yee.
Meanwhile, Loren Lorosa, a media personality and entertainment journalist, brings a different perspective to the program, with more measured takes according to loyal listeners.
As of now, neither host a has addressed the situation publicly, though fans are beginning to pick apart their interactions a bit more closely.