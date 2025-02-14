Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal shocked viewers during a live broadcast of Inside the NBA on Thursday, Feb. 13 when he casually dropped an F-bomb on camera.

Instead of apologizing, the NBA Hall of Famer embraced the moment and defended his outburst, making it clear he had no regrets.

The incident occurred as the Inside the NBA crew — O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith — hosted the show at Pier 48 in San Francisco ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend at the Chase Center. While breaking down the first-half action of the Thunder-Timberwolves game, O'Neal made his feelings known during the host's "race to the board" segment.

Returning to his seat, he exclaimed, "In the words of Marshawn Lynch, I'm tired as s**t, America!"

Shaq: "We getting fired anyway Ernie f*ck it"



The former Los Angeles Laker double downed on using the expletive, boldly adding, "We getting fired anyway, Ernie, f**k it." His unfiltered comments were met with more chuckles from his co-hosts, who are no strangers to pushing the envelope on live television.

The Inside the NBA panel is known for its comedic and unscripted banter, which occasionally includes colorful language. Just last month, Barkley let a "bulls**t" slip during a fiery rant, drawing more laughs than criticism.

O'Neal's comment about "getting fired" referenced the impending departure of Inside the NBA from TNT.

Starting in the 2025-26 NBA season, the beloved show will move to ESPN and ABC as part of a new deal between the NBA, Warner Bros. Discovery, and ESPN. The agreement ensures that Inside the NBA will continue its coverage of high-profile games, including the NBA Finals, playoffs, and marquee games like Christmas Day and opening week.