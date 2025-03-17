According to Helen Mirren, her bond with Harrison Ford may be deeper than just their roles as Cara and Jacob Dutton in the "Yellowstone" prequel series, "1923."

The 79-year-old told PEOPLE, "Harrison and I have a weird thing."

Although the two actors hadn't collaborated since "The Mosquito Coast" in 1986, the connection between them was still clear.

The actress explained it's similar to having "your best friend in college that you haven't seen for like 30 years, but [once] you're back, [it's] exactly [the same], only even better, actually. Even better."

Could They Be Related?

Mirren even teased, "I don't know if you feel the same, Harrison, but I certainly feel like that, that there is this weird, connected[ness]."

She even suggested, "Maybe we should do a DNA [test]. Maybe we are brother and sister in the end or something like that."

Ford, 82, quickly shrugged off the reaction and quipped, "Well, that makes it even more bizarre." This went on for a minute before Mirren quickly corrected herself, saying, " Maybe cousins. That would be better."

Reuniting After Decades

Ford's other "main attraction" was getting to work with Mirren again.

He added, "We find ourselves here. And there are 1,000,000 different kinds of actors. They're [as] different as dentists are to one another — but when there's a fit, you feel it."

The actor cited their chemistry as something special, "It's just a perfect bit of casting."

Read more: Harrison Ford Receives Standing Ovation During His Surprise Appearance at The Game Awards 2024

A Rare Love Story

In "1923," however, Mirren also noted the "complexity" of their characters' relationship. There are no more fights, no more sad looks, the marriage — or cuteness, or lovemaking, or whichever — occurs, and once it all ends, a dream is fulfilled, adding, "Well, this is the ever after."

"Now we're seeing what happens at the end of that story, and you very rarely see that onscreen, but it's actually something that people love to see."

Ford praised the dynamic between his and Mirren's characters in "1923," describing them as "partners as much as lovers" who lean on each other in ways that extend beyond traditional roles. He credited series creator Taylor Sheridan for crafting such a unique and compelling relationship.