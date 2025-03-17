Actor Andrew Garfield and actress Monica Barbaro were recently seen together outside a grocery store in Malibu, California, fueling ongoing rumors about their relationship.

The sighting took place on Sunday, March 16, and was shared by Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi.

Garfield, 41, tried to keep a low profile, wearing a red baseball cap and sunglasses while sipping an iced coffee. Barbaro, also 41, joined him, pushing a grocery cart. They appeared to enjoy a casual outing together.

Although neither Garfield nor Barbaro has publicly commented on their relationship status, news of their romance first surfaced in February.

At the time, Us Weekly contacted their representatives for a statement, but no official word was given.

However, their recent appearances together—first at W magazine's Annual Best Performances Party in January and later at a performance of "Richard III"in London—have sparked speculation about their relationship.

Garfield, best known for his roles in "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "Tick, Tick... Boom!," has had a few high-profile relationships in the past. His most famous romance was with actress Emma Stone, whom he dated from 2011 to 2015.

Garfield also briefly dated model Alyssa Miller from 2021 to 2022 and was linked to spiritual reader Kate Tomas in 2024, though they split later that year.

Garfield and Barbaro Keep Relationship Private Despite Public Appearances

Monica Barbaro, recognized for her role as Navy pilot Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace in "Top Gun: Maverick," has seen her career rise in recent years.

She starred as Joan Baez in "A Complete Unknown," which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2024.

Barbaro's role in "Top Gun: Maverick" also garnered her a supportive fanbase, with her co-stars celebrating her Oscar nomination.

A source close to the couple revealed to People that Garfield and Barbaro have been "really lowkey" about their relationship and have been spending time together privately.

While they have not openly discussed their romance, their continued appearances at events and outings suggest that the two are more than just friends.

Garfield has been vocal about his reluctance to share personal details with the public. In a 2024 interview, he emphasized that he would never confirm or deny anything about his private life. "I have never, and I won't ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever," he stated.