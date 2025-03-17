Conor McGregor, the controversial Irish MMA fighter, made a high-profile visit to the White House on St. Patrick's Day, where he met with Donald Trump and warned that Ireland is on "the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness."

McGregor arrived at the White House dressed in a green three-piece suit, filming a celebratory St. Patrick's Day message before meeting with Trump, the Irish Times reported.

The fighter's visit to Washington, D.C., came amid speculation about his potential entry into Irish politics, despite officials such as Tánaiste and Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Harris dismissing his claims of representing Ireland.

During a press briefing, McGregor declared that Ireland's government had abandoned its people and criticized immigration policies, claiming that rural towns had been "overrun."

"Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness," the fighter stated.

"I'm here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face. It will be music to the people of Ireland's ears," he continued. "There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop, so issues need to be addressed and the 40 million Irish Americans need to hear this because if not there will be no place to come home and visit."

McGregor called for the United States to support Ireland, likening the relationship between the two countries to that of siblings.

"Ireland and America, we are siblings. We consider America our big sibling," McGregor said. "The United States should look after its little bro. And how I feel with Ireland and America."

McGregor's remarks sparked backlash in Ireland, with officials emphasizing that he had no official mandate to speak on behalf of the country.