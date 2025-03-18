The latest episode of "The White Lotus" has left viewers buzzing, particularly over a controversial kiss between Patrick Schwarzenegger's character Saxon and Sam Nivola's character Lochlan.

The moment, which aired on March 16, has sparked intense discussion on social media and has made headlines due to its uncomfortable and unexpected nature.

In the fifth episode of "Season 3," the long-anticipated incestuous kiss between the Ratliff brothers, Saxon and Lochlan, became a reality.

The kiss, which was hinted at earlier in the season, happens during a chaotic drug-fueled party. It all begins when Chloe (played by Charlotte Le Bon), instigates the moment by encouraging the brothers to share a kiss.

After some initial reluctance, Lochlan plants a more passionate kiss on his older brother, leaving Saxon visibly stunned.

According to Deadline, filming the scene was challenging for the actors involved. Charlotte Le Bon, who plays Chloe, revealed in an interview that while the brothers weren't related by blood, the scene was still difficult for Patrick Schwarzenegger.

"For Patrick, it was really difficult," Le Bon explained. "For Sam, he was kind of like, 'It's whatever, let's just do it well one time and it will be over.'" Le Bon added that Schwarzenegger's reaction in the scene was genuine, "We all thought he was going to throw up."

Despite the awkwardness, Sam Nivola, who played Lochlan, seemed to take the scene in stride. He told "The Hollywood Reporter" that Lochlan is an insecure character, deeply in need of affection and validation. "He's not very self-sufficient, he needs love and support from the people around him in his life," Nivola explained.

#WHITELOTUS: THEY KISSED! THE BROTHERS KISSED! i’m not surprised because we saw where this was going in the first episode. i can’t say i’m shocked because white lotus always pushes boundaries but this is INSANE. this family is a hot mess#WHITELOTUSSEASON3pic.twitter.com/i7zsfhWq30 — — C | A | M | E | R | O | N — (@its1stclassCAM) March 17, 2025

Schwarzenegger Shares Humorous Post About White Lotus Controversial Kiss

Schwarzenegger, who took to social media to joke about the scene, shared a humorous post on X, captioning an image of his character and Nivola's as "Call Me By Our Same Last Name," referencing the movie "Call Me By Your Name" with three "Rolling On The Floor Laughing" emojis.

In an interview with Today, Schwarzenegger discussed the intent behind the scene. "Mike [White, creator of The White Lotus] wants to leave that up to the interpretation of the audience," he said.

He went on to explain that the show often questions characters' identities and how they change over time, a theme that Saxon experiences firsthand as his life is upended by the events at the White Lotus.

The controversial scene has sparked significant discussion among fans, with many questioning the boundaries of storytelling.

However, David Bernad, the executive producer of "The White Lotus," clarified that the incest plot wasn't included just for shock value, NY Post said.

He explained that it serves a deeper purpose within the narrative and is integral to the story's progression.

According to Bernad, Mike White, the creator of the show, is known for his brilliant approach to storytelling, where major plot twists are never merely for dramatic effect. He also assured viewers that the storyline would reach a satisfying resolution as the season unfolds.