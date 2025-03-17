'The White Lotus' did not shy away from controversy with its latest episode.

The hit HBO showed aired the fifth episode of the show's third season on March 16 and shocked audiences with an incest moment that left many feeling uncomfortable.

In the episode, brothers Saxon, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Lochlan Ratliff, played by Sam Nivola, party with two women. They are drinking and doing drugs before the two women share a brief kiss. However, they also gesture for the brothers to kiss as well. Doing as instructed, the two brothers share a kiss as well.

This scene has caused a strong reaction from the internet, with some calling the scene "sick" while others have labeled the behavior as something that is not normal.

"This is not normal," one person shared on X.

"You are sick," another commented.

"No, that's not how I was watching that, it was gross!" someone else chimed in.

"WHAT THE F**K THE BROTHERS JUST DID," questioned another.

"Y'all are brothers. Drunk or not, this is not okay," someone else added.

After the scene aired, producer of 'The White Lotus,' David Bernard, shared that there was a discussion behind-the-scenes as to whether the scene went too far.

"No, in terms of that — that's all [creator Mike White]. Mike is brilliant, and I think those big story turns are not just for shock," he told the New York Post.

"There's a specific reason in terms of the narrative storytelling, and the larger thematic idea Mike is trying to get across," he continued.

Bernard went on to reveal that the reason will be revealed in time.

"As the season wraps up, you'll see the purpose of that story turn. The show goes there for a larger thematic idea. I love that family storyline, especially the brother story — and, it culminates in a very satisfying way," he further explained.

'The White Lotus' airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.