Taylor Swift has earned an endorsement from Donna Kelce.

Donna, who is the mother of Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, took to Instagram on March 18 to celebrate the singer's iHeartRadio Music Awards wins the night before. Donna shared a post to her Instagram that included several of Swift's wins as well.

While Donna did not caption the post, it was a rare showing of support for the singer from Donna.

In October 2023, a source close to the Kelce family revealed that Donna found Taylor to be "very sweet and down to earth" after spending time together during Kansas City Chiefs games, People reports.

Additionally, the following October, Donna attended her first Eras Tour concert in Miami to support Taylor, accompanied by her daughter-in-law Kylie Kelce and granddaughters.

Donna has also expressed her admiration for Taylor's family, describing them as warm, down-to-earth, and welcoming. She appreciates the mutual support shown between the families, noting a connection rooted in their Midwestern values, InStyle reports.

Swift and Travis' relationship became public in September 2023 when the singer was spotted attending a Kansas City Chiefs game, sparking widespread media attention. Their romance reportedly began after Travis expressed interest in meeting Taylor on his podcast, mentioning that he had tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

Since then, the couple has been frequently seen supporting each other with Taylor attending multiple Chiefs games, including both Super Bowl appearances, and Travis traveling to her concerts.

Their relationship has been characterized by mutual admiration, with Travis praising Taylor's work ethic and talent, while Taylor has embraced the NFL spotlight alongside him.