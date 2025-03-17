Justin Bieber has found himself in the spotlight again, stirring reactions from Taylor Swift fans by posting an image of a blood moon lunar eclipse with her song "Bad Blood," amid speculation about his health and rumors regarding his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

The post caught attention due to Bieber's past feud with Swift. Their conflict began in 2019 when Swift accused Bieber and his former manager, Scooter Braun, of bullying her. Tensions escalated when Braun's company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired Big Machine Records, gaining control over most of Swift's early music catalog. Swift expressed her disappointment, saying she was "sad and grossed out" that Braun owned her masters and called it a "worst-case scenario."

Justin Bieber used Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" (stolen version) on his IG story pic.twitter.com/88Eyz9l1jK — Taylor Swift Data (@spotify_swift) March 14, 2025

During the dispute, Bieber responded to Swift's blog post, questioning her motives. "What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy. You also knew that by posting that, your fans would go and bully Scooter," he wrote.

Swift's post also mentioned an old Instagram photo where Bieber was on a FaceTime call with Braun and Kanye West, captioned, "Taylor what up." This was seen as a jab at Swift, referencing the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when West interrupted her speech.

Bieber later apologized, writing, "Hey Taylor, first of all, I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful Instagram post. At the time, I thought it was funny, but looking back, it was distasteful and insensitive."

Swift's fans were frustrated that Bieber used the 2014 version of "Bad Blood," which Swift no longer owns. "First thing I checked was whether or not he used Taylor's version. The audacity for real!!!!" one user commented. Another wrote, "Of course he's using the stolen version."

Recently, Bieber shared an Instagram Story about his struggles with self-worth, writing, "People told me my whole life, 'Wow Justin, you deserve that.' And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud." He continued, "I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."