Though Teyana Taylor's divorce settlement from Iman Shumpert was recently finalized after nearly six years of marriage, the exes are not done with the legal drama.

TMZ Hip Hop reports that Taylor wants the court to slap Shumpert with contempt because she claims he leaked sealed information about their divorce deal to the press.

The 34-year-old pop star is urging the judge to slam her with the maximum punishment — including 20 days in jail and fines. Her attorneys said the leaked information has resulted in online abuse directed at both of them, especially regarding matters of asset division.

Documents filed in court show that Taylor received four homes while Shumpert received three, including a condo in Miami that Taylor claims he initially gifted to him. The court also awarded her possession of a tour bus that she claims to have purchased and a Maybach that she bought after alleging Shumpert destroyed her Rolls-Royce and didn't replace it.

Money was another huge part of their legal battle. In her charge against him, Taylor said Shumpert cleaned out $4 million from their joint accounts and left her a $200,000 bill for home renovations. And that he was drinking around their two kids and that he even cut off power to their family home.

Their Lives Moving Forward

Taylor and Shumpert — who were once called GQ's "Sexiest Couple on Earth" — have two daughters together: Junie, 9, and Rue, 4. According to reports, Shumpert had been paying Taylor $8,000 per month in child support. He has pursued different enterprises since he departed from the NBA in 2021, including a cannabis brand, TSA Approved.

Taylor will still be heard despite announcing her retirement from music in 2020 when she appears on Will Smith's new album, "Based on a True Story," due out March 28, on "Hard Times (Smile)."

She also has several films in the works, such as Hulu's major legal-themed series "All's Fair" opposite Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, and Naomi Watts. She also appears in Tyler Perry's "Straw," and Joe Carnahan's Netflix set for the crime thriller "RIP."