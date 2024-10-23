Leonardo DiCaprio was seen getting close to Teyana Taylor at a New York City club late Sunday night.

The outing reportedly occurred just hours after he had an "intimate" dinner with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

According to a source who spoke with 'Page Six,' DiCaprio, 49, met up with Taylor, 33, at The Stafford Room, where she was hosting a party after she inducted Dionne Warwick in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 19.

Ceretti, 26, who has been dating DiCaprio since the summer of 2023, did not attend the private afterparty hosted by Taylor.

Without Ceretti present, DiCaprio and the "Bare Wit Me" singer reportedly enjoyed each other's company, according to a 'Page Six' source.

"They were dancing very closely," the insider claimed, adding how the pair shared "a lot of laughs" together. "They hung out the whole night and they were pretty much in a corner together." Per the source, the two stayed by each other's side while DiCaprio's friends, including actor Tobey Maguire, hung out nearby.

The source added that Taylor was "very protective" of DiCaprio, making sure that not too many people disturbed him. Although the two were seen dancing together, the source clarified that there was no physical intimacy, such as holding hands or kissing, between them.

Despite DiCaprio's "flirty" behavior, he left the club with Taylor around 3 a.m., though it is unclear if they departed together in the same vehicle. Maguire, 49, reportedly left separately at the same time.

A source close to Ceretti later confirmed that she and Taylor are friends, and there is no concern over what happened at the party. The two women were recently seen together celebrating Ceretti's runway debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Another insider dismissed rumors of flirtation between Taylor and DiCaprio, saying the pair are just good friends, especially since they are co-stars in an upcoming movie, 'The Battle of Baktan Cross.'

'The Battle of Baktan Cross,' a heist thriller also starring Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Alana Haim, and Wood Harris, has an expected release date of August 2025.