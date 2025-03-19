Pete Davidson is moving on in the romance department, and he isn't shy about showing it. The comedian and former "Saturday NightLive" star was recently spotted enjoying a PDA-filled beach day with a model in Palm Beach, Florida, just months after his split from actress Madelyn Cline.

The couple looked cozy as they soaked up the sun and splashed in the ocean on March 15. Photos captured by Daily Mail show Davidson, 31, and Hewitt, 29, sharing kisses and holding hands as they climbed out of the water.

Davidson wore a simple black swimsuit that showed off his tattooed torso, while Hewitt wore a patterned bikini with sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Later, as they lounged on beach chairs, ENews reported that Hewitt wore jeans shorts and a tank top while Davidson wore a T-shirt, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

This is Davidson's first public romance since breaking up with "Outer Banks" star Madelyn Cline in July 2024 after less than a year of dating.

Over the years, the comedian has been linked to several high-profile women, including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, and Emily Ratajkowski. However, sources suggest his new relationship with Hewitt is different.

Turns Out Pete Davidson Is Not Dating a 'Non-Celebrity' Which Was Being Rumored - He's With Rocket Ship Former Playboy Model Turned Actress Elsie Hewitt https://t.co/rqonl9Kz3H pic.twitter.com/qwsges4ExA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 19, 2025

Pete Davidson's Family Approves of His Relationship with Elsie Hewitt

A source exclusively told Page Six that Davidson is "very happy" with Hewitt and appreciates her respect for his privacy. She is very different from anybody else he's ever dated," the insider shared. She understands his need for a quieter life and isn't interested in the spotlight."

Despite their relatively new relationship, Davidson's family has reportedly disapproved of it. "His mom and sister love seeing Pete so happy," the source added.

While Hewitt may not be a household name, she has a strong presence in the modeling and entertainment industries. She has appeared on TV shows like Dave and Industry and boasts over a million Instagram followers.

In the past, she has been linked to producer Benny Blanco and actor Jason Sudeikis. She also made headlines in 2019 after settling a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Ryan Phillippe, whom she accused of assault.

Davidson, meanwhile, has been candid about the challenges of dating in the public eye. In a recent interview with Page Six, he expressed frustration over the attention his love life receives. "It was pretty humiliating and upsetting, honestly," he said. I just want to be known for my work."