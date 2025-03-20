In a surprising revelation, Craig Conover shared that Paige DeSorbo ended their relationship just weeks after they celebrated a seemingly perfect Thanksgiving together.

During a teaser for the Southern Charm Season 10 finale, Conover opened up about how their relationship fell apart.

"We had a great Thanksgiving together. Everything was normal, the chemistry was there," Craig told his co-stars Shep Rose and Austen Kroll in the teaser.

However, the mood quickly shifted when Paige called him a couple of weeks later to say, "We gotta talk." Craig admitted that he immediately sensed what was coming.

According to PageSix, DeSorbo confirmed their breakup in December, after three years of dating, stating on her podcast that it wasn't due to any wrongdoing on either side. "No one did anything. It wasn't a bad thing.

We were just being really mature about voicing what we wanted for our future," she said at the time.

However, Paige later clarified the timing of their split in February, revealing that they had actually broken up during Thanksgiving weekend at the end of November.

She also addressed rumors of infidelity, firmly stating, "I did not cheat on my ex-boyfriend," and emphasized that she is currently single.

If everything was great at Thanksgiving, how then when Paige texted “we gotta talk” 2 weeks later did you know it was to breakup? Why’d you think that Craig? Stop lying. #SouthernCharm #SummerHouse pic.twitter.com/6FvY7COKEA — Chatterbox Keirn (@ChatterboxKeirn) March 19, 2025

Paige DeSorbo Opens Up About Career Tensions with Craig Conover

Craig, on the other hand, was caught off guard by the breakup. "It was very unexpected," he said in an Instagram Story, reflecting on the emotional toll of the split.

Although the two ended their relationship amicably, Conover shared that he is still processing the end of the relationship and trying to adjust to his "new normal."

As their split unfolded, Paige also opened up about how certain aspects of their relationship, in hindsight, became more troubling.

During a recent Summer House aftershow, Paige revealed that she tolerated comments from Craig that now seemed off-putting, especially when it came to her career.

"Anytime I had a career milestone, he found a way to make it about him," she said, adding that she now realizes how much she overlooked during their time together, US Magazine noted.

The tension between them reached a breaking point when Paige recalled moments when Craig tried to downplay her career, saying her job wouldn't be a priority once they started a family. It was just embarrassing," she remarked, noting that Craig often made special occasions, like family weddings, all about himself.

The Summer House star also discussed Craig's response to her panic attacks, claiming that he believed her stress was solely due to work.

"He thought it was because I worked too much," she recalled, describing how Craig suggested she watch a documentary about ABBA and their troubled relationships instead of offering emotional support.