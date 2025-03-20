Conservatives on social media accused Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, the creators of the hit Netflix show "Adolescence" of promoting "white hate."

Irish political commentator Keith Woods shared a photo of the show's young star Owen Cooper, who plays 13-year-old Jamie Miller, side-by-side with a photo of Hassan Sentamu, the 17-year-old who fatally stabbed a teen girl at a bus stop in London in 2023.

The show's creators previously shared that the premise, involving a teen boy accused of murdering his classmate, is not based on a single incident. Instead, it reflects the growing number of knife attacks across the U.K.

However, Woods and other social media users suggested that the creators intentionally cast a white actor to play the role of the teen on whom they believe the entire story is based.

"This is how Netflix portrays a 13-year-old knife murderer in the UK. Second images is the person it was based on," Woods wrote.

Many users agreed with Woods, with one calling for the end of "white hate."

"Why is the character white? I mean, I know but seriously? Stop the white hate," one X user wrote.

Others labeled the show an attempt to rewrite history.

"Once you understand the manipulation, you see it in every movie or television show in every character and storyline. They're trying to brainwash you into believing a world that doesn't exist. It's meant to change perceptions and it's heavily funded for a reason," another added.

"More propaganda to hide the truth of the disaster that is currently ongoing in all of Europe!" another X user declared.

Meanwhile, some users pointed out that Woods's claim was not based on the truth.

"The creators have stated that Adolescence is not based on a specific true person or specific crime but rather that they took from multiple stories of young boys attacking young girls," one X user wrote, with a link to an interview with the show's creators.

The creators have stated that Adolescence is not based on a specific true person or specific crime but rather that they took from multiple stories of young boys attacking young girls.



"Its entirety is not based on one singular case. Redirect your anger towards femicide & the influence of red pill content on young men & women," another X user added.

"Adolescence" has received high reviews since its March 13 release. As of Thursday, the show has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has been called "powerful" and "brilliantly written" in reviews by The Guardian and Variety.