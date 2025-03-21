Social media erupted in reaction to the news that 'Abbott Elementary' creator and star Quinta Brunson is divorcing her husband, Kevin Anik — not just because of the divorce itself, but because many online users were shocked to discover that Anik is white.

The news broke via TMZ and was confirmed by CNN, which reported that Brunson filed for divorce on Thursday in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences" and leaving the date of separation unspecified. The court documents also revealed the couple has a postnuptial agreement in place to handle their assets.

While the marriage had been relatively low-key, longtime followers were quick to express surprise. "So my entire tl, myself included, had no idea Quinta Brunson was married to a white man 😂," wrote @t0zakim. Others echoed that sentiment, with @_romeko saying, "Quinta Brunson kept that white marriage very quiet."

Some speculated about the financial implications of the split. User @YtH8r tweeted, "Guarantee you Quinta will have to pay that white man millions in alimony....just watch." Another user, @Gooner8Girl, wrote, "She never publicly claimed that white man. How can you be ashamed of your husband? Never made sense to me."

Brunson previously praised Anik during her 2022 Emmy win, saying, "my wonderful husband because he's the most supportive man I've ever known." She also opened up during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying, "My husband, that's what I mean by him being the biggest support, that there is no need to dim me at all. That allows me to love him fully and be the person that I want to be and am meant to be."

Despite those public affirmations, many still felt blindsided. As @wariocheats put it, "if you told me quinta Brunson was married, i'd be shocked but not that shocked. now if you told me she was married to a white man... i'd call you a liar."