Beyoncé is reportedly devastated but will not engage after Kanye West's shocking comments about her children.

The 43-year-old music icon was "in tears" over West's fiery social media posts but is choosing not to respond "out of respect for his family."

"Beyoncé was in tears, but she won't respond out of respect for his family back in Chicago who she knows well," a source told Daily Mail. "She holds a lot of secrets in her vault and could easily retaliate, but she is praying for him."

The insider continued, "She won't stoop to his level and argue with him. She knows Kanye is also upset with her and Jay because they've been supporting Kendrick, whom Kanye is clearly jealous of."

In a since-deleted post, West, 47, questioned the mental capacity of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

All it took for me to unsubscribe to Kanye West was “slavery was a choice” and the anti-black rhetoric . I don’t trust any of you niggas who are just now deciding enough is enough because he called Jay Z & Beyonce kids r*tarded pic.twitter.com/MehAOwgLjK — shawn allen (@addshawn) March 19, 2025

The rapper later clarified that taking down the post wasn't out of regret.

"I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé's family down ... because there was a possibility of my Twitter being canceled [sic]," West wrote.

Kardashian Allegedly Apologizes For West

West's former wife Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, privately contacted Beyoncé and Jay-Z to apologize for the incident, it was claimed. The reality star and entrepreneur share four children with West and is said to be "embarrassed" by his antics.

"Kim contacted them to apologize on Kanye's behalf," the insider added. "She isn't responsible for his actions but is so embarrassed by it all and wanted them to know that she isn't happy at all."

And although Beyoncé is said not to be responding, sources say 55-year-old Jay-Z is also staying out of it. While the Roc Nation founder has traditionally been one to use his music to address beef — including his tumultuous relationship with West — he has no intention of writing a diss track.

"Fans would love it if he brought out new music, but he won't be doing a diss track. He doesn't want to give Kanye any more fuel to bash him and his family," another source explained.

West's Alleged Resentment Over Lamar, Super Bowl, and Personal Grudges

West's tirade hinted at a long-standing bitterness toward the Carters. He accused them of failing to support him through personal struggles, including his highly publicized custody battle with Kardashian.

"I felt like both him and his wife could have helped me have more leverage with my kids," West wrote. "They could have used their cultural position to not just watch the Kardashians run me over. S**t hurts so f**k both of them cause when I needed them it was f**k me."

The rapper also called out Jay-Z for "putting Kendrick on the Super Bowl in place of me or even us." Lamar has worked with Jay-Z multiple times over the years, and the G.O.A.T. co-captain played a role in putting the halftime show together. Lamar performed a Super Bowl halftime show for 2024.

West's relationship with Jay-Z has been volatile for over a decade. The two collaborated in the early 2000s and have clashed over everything from business agreements to music patents to personal issues. West publicly criticized Jay-Z during a 2016 concert after the rapper failed to check on him and Kardashian when she was robbed in Paris.

Jay-Z later addressed the situation in his 2017 album "4:44," rapping, "You dropped outta school, you lost your principles ... But this 'f**k everybody' attitude ain't natural."

Sources share the Carters are weighing legal options over West's latest remarks.