Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly considering legal action against Kanye West following his recent vulgar social media posts targeting their 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

In now-deleted posts, West—who now goes by Ye—called the twins "retarded" and suggested that "artificial insemination" is a "blessing" to avoid having children with disabilities. He later took down the post but claimed Jay-Z pressured him to delete it.

The couple, who also have a 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, have remained silent on the matter, but sources indicate they are exploring legal options to address the harmful remarks.

"Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter," an insider with knowledge of the matter told Page Six, adding that the couple does not plan to address the issue publicly.

That said, Beyonce's mom, Tina, shared a video in which she seemingly referred to West's posts as "ignorance and evil."

The tensions between Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Kanye West have a long and complicated history. Their relationship began in the early 2000s when West started producing tracks for Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records, leading to a mentor-mentee dynamic that eventually evolved into a close friendship. However, the first major rift occurred in 2014 when Jay-Z and Beyoncé did not attend West's wedding to Kim Kardashian, a decision West later admitted hurt him deeply.

The relationship further deteriorated in 2016 when West publicly criticized Jay-Z during a concert, accusing him of not supporting him after Kardashian's traumatic robbery in Paris. West's emotional outburst at the time hinted at deeper issues. Jay-Z seemingly addressed their strained relationship in his 2017 album 4:44, particularly in the song "Kill JAY-Z," where he appeared to call West "insane."