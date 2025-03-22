Jack Lilley, a highly respected actor and stunt performer best known for his contributions to "Little House on the Prairie," has passed away at the age of 91.

His granddaughter, Savannah Dawn Lilley, confirmed his death in a heartfelt Instagram post on March 20, sharing memories of his kindness, humor, and deep love for his family, ENews said.

"The man who started it all. Figuratively and literally," Savannah wrote. "The card shark, the horse trader, the wrangler, the man with a story for everything... known to many as friend, storyteller, joker, and a heck of a horseman, and his favorite, PAPA."

Lilley was a familiar face on Little House on the Prairie throughout the 1970s and 1980s, playing multiple roles on the beloved television series. He also worked as a stunt double for Victor French, bringing authenticity to the show's Western setting.

His acting career spanned decades, and he appeared in Blazing Saddles, Sudden Impact, Young Guns, Planet of the Apes, and The Legend of Zorro.

Little House Star Melissa Gilbert Shares Emotional Farewell to Jack Lilley

Melissa Gilbert, best known for her role as Laura "Halfpint" Ingalls on "Little House on the Prairie," honored the memory of her late co-star Jack Lilley, calling him one of her favorite people.

Reflecting on their time together, she recalled how he patiently taught her to ride horses during her childhood onset.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on March 21, Gilbert shared how Lilley never turned down her enthusiastic requests to go riding, always making time to support and encourage her.

His kindness and guidance left a lasting impression, and she expressed deep gratitude for the cherished memories they created.

She also recalled the surprise and joy of reuniting with him in the early 2000s while working on a new television project.

"My first day on set was surreal," she continued. "Before I could even focus, I heard a familiar voice holler, 'Hey Halfpint, you old rat-ass!!!' It was Jack. He was our wrangler for that pilot. In that instant, I knew I was home."

According to Mirror, Gilbert described Lilley as a warm presence who always made her feel safe and welcome. "Jack always felt like home to me. He lived quite a life. I am so lucky that he was my friend," she added.

He is survived by his family, friends, and countless fans who admire his work and character. His granddaughter's words reflect the profound impact he had on those who knew him: "Your laugh and the spark in your eyes when you saw the ones you loved will stay with us forever."