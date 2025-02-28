Michelle Trachtenberg, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl" actress, died at age 39.

Trachtenberg was pronounced dead early Wednesday at her East 40th Street apartment in Manhattan, and cops are not investigating it as any foul play, a police source said, as reported by USA Today.

The death of Trachtenberg comes over a year later after the passing of her "17 Again" co-star Matthew Perry, which reportedly impacted her very much as well.

We lost both Michelle Trachtenberg and Matthew Perry who played father and daughter in "17 Again". 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/qvSoFvNG4O — Natasha 🤎 (@NaturallyTashh) February 26, 2025

After Perry's death, sources close to the actress said she was "devastated" by the news and had long feared she would die young, especially after her liver transplant over the summer.

'Michelle was really rattled when Matthew died because she did not expect it. Even though he was troubled and struggled to stay sober, she just did not think it would happen,' the source said.

According to an insider who spoke with the Daily Mail, said "Matthew's death was on her mind frequently," and she thought she might be next.

In her case, Trachtenberg had surgery for her liver problems, and apparently, she was nervous about the surgical risks.

"So when she went in for surgery for her liver, she thought she might be next. She had expressed that she feared she would die after signing all those releases at the hospital, you know, all those "in the event that you die" papers that freak everyone out."

One-year survival rates after liver transplants can differ widely, but about 7% of liver transplant recipients die within a year, according to Mayo Clinic.

The last of her final public appearances was in November at a celebration in honor of designer Christian Siriano in Los Angeles. Fans recently expressed concern over her health after posting gaunt-looking snaps on social media.

Michelle Trachtenberg Career

Trachtenberg gained popularity in the late 90s and early 2000s as a teenage actress, starring as Dawn Summers on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." She went on to play Georgina Sparks on "Gossip Girl," solidifying her Hollywood cred.

Tributes from fans and actors came pouring in about her television contribution and the impact she made on her co-workers following news of her passing. Her co-star from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Sarah Michelle Gellar, also paid tribute to Trachtenberg, recalling sweet memories of the two together.

While authorities are in the process of determining exactly how her death occurred, foul play is not suspected at this time.