Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing significant scrutiny as he prepares for his upcoming trial following the leak of a prison phone call with Kanye West that has only added to the embarrassment surrounding the Bad Boy mogul's legal troubles.

Less than two months before his trial in New York federal court, Diddy finds himself increasingly isolated from many of his Hollywood peers.

Legal analyst Lou Shapiro noted during a recent episode of DailyMail.com's podcast, The Trial of Diddy that West's involvement reveals his current standing in the entertainment industry.

In the leaked conversation, reportedly recorded without Diddy's knowledge while he remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Combs is heard encouraging West to return to making music.

"We gonna have years and decades to fight these motherf*****s. Right now, enjoy your life," Diddy reportedly said.

Shapiro emphasized that while the call will likely not be used as evidence in Diddy's criminal trial, it highlights the rapper's precarious situation.

"It shows you how Hollywood is really not behind Diddy because if Kanye is the one that he's sort of resorting to speak with, it shows you how much he's pretty much on his own at this point," Shapiro said.

Diddy's Close Allies Distanced Themselves

Diddy has faced growing criticism since being arrested and charged with human trafficking and racketeering.

Power players, like Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, are scrambling to distance themselves from him in the wake of allegations of serious misconduct, including rape allegations involving a minor.

Diddy's relationship with Carter was strictly business, and his client had nothing to do with Diddy's case, Carter's attorney said. "Mr. Carter has nothing to do with Mr. Combs' case or Mr. Combs," the attorney said in a statement.

Kristina Khorram, one of Diddy's closest associates and his former chief of staff at Combs Enterprises, also distanced herself from him. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Khorram denied having any role in or knowledge of the allegations against Diddy and said that they were damaging to her career.

Federal prosecutors allege that Diddy trafficked three women across state lines and engaged with professional sex workers. He has vehemently denied all allegations, asserting that he has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.

The upcoming trial is expected to draw considerable public attention, especially with potential key witnesses like Diddy's former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who settled a civil lawsuit against him shortly before his arrest.

Legal experts anticipate that viral evidence, such as a 2016 surveillance video showing Diddy confronting Ventura, could play a crucial role in the proceedings.

As the trial date approaches, Diddy remains confident in his defense and seeks to challenge the credibility of his accusers. His attorneys are preparing for an intense legal battle centered around issues of consent and the timing of the allegations.