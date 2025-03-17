Prince Harry could face deportation from the United States as a federal judge has ordered the release of his visa files, which may reveal inconsistencies regarding his immigration application.

A U.S. judge has ordered the release of Prince Harry's visa files by Tuesday, following allegations that he may have lied about his drug use on immigration paperwork.

Judge Carl Nichols, sitting in Washington, set the deadline after approving the redactions suggested by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and stating that they were "appropriate."

A US judge has ruled that Prince Harry's visa files must be made public by March 18, amid claims he may have lied about drug use on his immigration forms.



Judge Carl Nichols approved redactions but said maximum transparency was necessary.

The files could reveal whether Harry answered "no" when asked if he had used drugs, a contentious point given his candid admissions in his memoir, "Spare," and a Netflix documentary series.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, which sought to obtain Harry's visa records after DHS denied a Freedom of Information request.

The foundation claims that the Duke of Sussex may have misrepresented his drug use on his application.

Harry spoke about taking cannabis, cocaine, cannabis on the roof, and magic mushrooms in his memoir and in the Netflix docu-series, which raises doubts about his immigration status and whether he would be sent home if it turned out he had lied.

Prince Harry's Visa Documents

DHS has indicated that three items will be released with redactions, while a fourth document will remain confidential.

Judge Nichols has ruled that Prince Harry's immigration documents

can only be seen by "authorized persons". So they are not going to reveal whether he lied on the application.



Judge Nichols has ruled that Prince Harry's immigration documents can only be seen by "authorized persons". So they are not going to reveal whether he lied on the application.

The judge emphasized the need for transparency but also acknowledged Harry's right to privacy regarding his immigration status.

"Even though he is a public figure, Prince Harry still maintains a privacy interest in these types of records," DHS stated in previous filings.

The agency argued that providing such information about Harry would not enhance the public's understanding of its operations.

Questions like "Is Harry getting special treatment during the immigration process?" are dominating public debate about the case.

President Trump has said he will not deport Harry, but that has not made the situation with the Duke of Sussex any less dangerous.

Harry's representatives have declined to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings. The public release of the visa files is anticipated to provide further clarity on the matter.