Meghan Markle surprised a podcaster with a handwritten note after the latter expressed concern over the Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan."

Amanda Hirsch, host of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, commented on Markle's Instagram post, writing, "You guys, I'm scared for Meghan," ahead of the show's March 4 premiere. She later clarified that her fear was rooted in the disproportionate criticism the duchess often faces, especially because her Netflix show looked "forced" and that she would not come across as "relatable."

In response to her comments, Markle sent Hirsch a handwritten note that read: "Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don't be! This is the fun part—let's enjoy it."

"Since its debut, With Love, Meghan," which focuses on cooking, hosting, and lifestyle tips, has received mixed reviews While some viewers have praised the show, others have criticized it as "inauthentic. "Vulture also said her show pioneers "new frontiers in unreliability" Furthermore, "With Love Meghan" has a measly 33% critic score and 20% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Not everyone hates the shows, though. On X (formerly Twitter), some users found some of Markle's recipes "easy and fun." On Reddit, some users argued that Markle actually came off as "warm and genuine,e," and others noted that the show is soothing to watch before going to bed.

Despite the criticism, the show has been renewed for a second season, which has already been filmed and will premiere in the fall of 2025. It is important to note that the series debuted at #6 on Netflix's US Top 10.

Netflix's CEO, Ted Sarandos, also publicly defended Markle, calling her cultural influence "underestimated" and "overly dismissed." He previously pointed out that the shoes and a Hermes blanket she wore in the docuseries Harry & Meghan sold out worldwide.