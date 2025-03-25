On March 20, 2025, Will Smith took on stage and broke down in tears while performing at the House of Blues for the opening night of his "Based on a True Story" tour.

The 26-date tour coincides with the release of his first full-length album in two decades, also titled "Based on a True Story," set for release on March 28.

As per Mirror, Smith played a medley of lively tracks and contemplative songs centered around his life stories throughout the night.

Among the highlights was a heartfelt recollection of the traumatic birth of his son, Trey, now 31, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino. He performed "Just the Two of Us," a song dedicated to Trey in 1997.

In another emotional moment, Smith paid tribute to James Avery, the actor renowned for his role as Uncle Phil in the beloved sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Avery died in 2013 following complications after open heart surgery. Smith honored his late co-star by performing a cover of "Apache," while images of Avery were displayed in the background.

Will Smith's Emotional Tribute Receive Mixed Reactions

However, Smith's emotional display did not resonate with all audience members. Critics took to social media to express skepticism about the sincerity of his tributes.

Some commenters suggested that Smith was exploiting Avery's memory as a marketing tactic for his new album.

"Sorry. This trick won't work. Will damaged his reputation badly," one user commented. "A lot of people don't believe him anymore," another added.

However, some fans came to Smith's defense, citing the recent events that had transpired with him publicly. He can be a little bipolar that way between his ups and his downs.

One supporter remarked, "I sincerely wish him well," acknowledging the challenges he has faced since the highly publicized Oscars incident.

Smith's return to music marks his first album since "Lost and Found" in 2005, and he aims to reconnect with fans through this new project.

Fans can stay tuned to Will Smith on social media for more news about the tour and new music.