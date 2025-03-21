After years of speculation about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's rocky relationship, new rumors suggest the couple is quietly preparing to split. On March 17, RadarOnline reported that the longtime pair may be heading for divorce.

According to the outlet, Smith's recent performance with singer India Martinez might have been the final push. The two sang "First Love" at the 37th Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in February, and viewers couldn't ignore how close they got on stage—nearly kissing during the set.

An alleged insider told RadarOnline that Pinkett Smith was "furious" about the moment. "It seems like their relationship is really on the rocks. They're living in separate houses now, which definitely raises some eyebrows," the source claimed.

The insider continued, "From the outside, it looks like they're just biding time before making things official with a divorce. It's kind of surprising, considering they've been through so much together, but it sounds like they're staying married for their own reasons, both financially and emotionally."

The couple's children, Willow, 24, and Jaden, 26, are reportedly supportive, but the source added, "but I can't imagine how tough it must be for them to see their parents in this limbo."

Smith and Pinkett Smith married in 1997, though they've lived apart since 2016. An alleged insider told RadarOnline, "That's a huge sign things aren't great. It's like she's done pretending everything is fine. The India kiss was the final straw for her." He also shares son Trey, 32, with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

Public interest in their relationship peaked after 'Red Table Talk' launched in 2018. Pinkett Smith admitted to an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina and later confessed she "never wanted to be married" to Smith.

With a combined estimated net worth of $400 million and no prenup, a divorce—if confirmed—could take time and careful negotiation.