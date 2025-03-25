Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has made a controversial claim about his son's ex-girlfriend, Claire Boucher, known as Grimes, stating that she wanted to tattoo one of their children's heads when he was a baby.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail, the 79-year-old Errol Musk alleged, "She wanted to tattoo the baby's head... You don't do that. She is a little nuts." These comments were made while he was being interviewed at his home in South Africa.

Grimes, 37, who shares three children with Elon Musk—X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus—has recently opened up about her struggles with mental health.

She opened up about being diagnosed with ADHD and autism and took issue with what she described as the "uninformed social media health subculture," in a recent X post.

I have to say, there's this subculture of I guess "mental health" accounts that I actually think are like, extreme infohazards.



Got diagnosed w adhd/ autism this year and realized I'm prob dyslexic which is why I can't spell at all without spellcheck - I feel like, had we... https://t.co/2zzT91z0QJ — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) March 22, 2025

This isn't the first time Errol Musk has mentioned this claim. In October 2024, he brought up Grimes' alleged intentions during an interview with British broadcaster Andrew Eborn.

He noted that Elon Musk would not have supported such an idea due to his belief that "the body is a temple" and his lack of tattoos.

Grimes has not publicly responded to the claims made by Errol Musk. Both Grimes and Elon Musk have, though, both joked previously about tattooing their kids.

Elon posted a filtered photo of X, then his newborn son, which added facial tattoos in May 2020. In May 2020, Elon posted a picture of newborn X using a filter that added face tattoos.

An anonymous Reddit user speculated that Errol may have misunderstood a joke made by his son regarding the tattoos.

Errol Musk's comments are part of broader criticism he has levied against Grimes.

He has previously stated he finds her music "terrible," despite its popularity, and has blamed her for the unusual names of his grandchildren.

He defended Elon, asserting that the naming choices were attempts to please Grimes rather than decisions made by his son.

Musk and Grimes had a bit of an on-again, off-again romance from 2018 to 2023, and the couple has been the subject of heated public rows over child custody.

In September 2023, Elon filed for custody in Texas, leading to a ccountersuitfrom Grimes.

The pair finally put their legal troubles behind them in August 2024, settling their case out of court without revealing the details of the arrangement.

In February, Grimes took to social media to request urgent help from Elon concerning one of their children's health crises, stating he had been unresponsive during critical moments.

As of now, Elon Musk has not publicly addressed Grimes' pleas for assistance regarding their children's wellbeing.