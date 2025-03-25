Vittoria Ceretti is speaking candidly about the challenges that come with being in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. In a recent Vogue France interview, the model opened up about how dating someone globally recognized impacts her public image—and how frustrating the labels can become.

Though she never directly names DiCaprio in the interview, Ceretti refers to him as a "very, very famous actor" and "one of the most desired people in the world." She shared that the two first crossed paths in Milan and that she had admired him since watching his performance in Titanic, which she described as "iconic."

Ceretti discussed the toll of being reduced to a relationship title rather than being seen as an individual. "When you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of'—or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter," she said.

That recurring pattern, she explained, gets under her skin. "That can be extremely annoying," Ceretti admitted. "People are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex."

The Italian-born model criticized how society often imposes limiting definitions on people based on who they're dating. "It's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you," she added.

Despite the complications that fame can bring to a relationship, Ceretti believes love can create a sense of safety and assurance. "Because love protects and gives confidence," she explained, noting that dating someone in the spotlight becomes less intimidating when the bond is real.

Ceretti and DiCaprio were first rumored to be romantically involved in 2023 after being seen together at the Cannes Film Festival. Since then, their relationship has remained mostly under the radar, though moments like this interview have offered brief glimpses into their private world.