Leonardo DiCaprio Branded a 'Hypocrite' After Escaping on a Private Jet With GF as Wildfires Rage
After using his personal plane to escape the destructive wildfires in Los Angeles, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen arriving in Mexico with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.
His father, George, and his wife, Peggy Ann Farrar, joined DiCaprio and Ceretti. The actor, dressed casually, was spotted getting off the aircraft.
The couple was spotted in Cabo San Lucas Friday, and his decision to travel via a private plane has resulted in criticism for DiCaprio, who is known for being an environmentalist.
Critics, as reported by The Mirror, took to social media to brand him a "hypocrite" for using a private jet, especially as he has been referred to as a "climate warrior." Others claimed this is what "privilege" looks like.
Many have likewise criticized him for not helping out as the City of Angels continues to battle the fires that have been raging for days.
One wrote, "Imagine being like that. multi million dollar home burns down fly to another city in a private jet to go to your other multi million dollar home."
Here's what other X users are saying:
Over 100,000 people have had to leave their homes due to the flames, and 24 people have died as a result of them thus far. Among those who lost their homes are DiCaprio's fellow celebrities.