After using his personal plane to escape the destructive wildfires in Los Angeles, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen arriving in Mexico with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

His father, George, and his wife, Peggy Ann Farrar, joined DiCaprio and Ceretti. The actor, dressed casually, was spotted getting off the aircraft.

The couple was spotted in Cabo San Lucas Friday, and his decision to travel via a private plane has resulted in criticism for DiCaprio, who is known for being an environmentalist.

'CLIMATE WARRIOR' LEONARDO DICAPRIO JUST ESCAPED THE LA FIRES ON HIS PRIVATE JET



Leonardo and his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were spotted arriving in Cabo San Lucas Mexico on a private jet amid the devastating LA fires.



Source - Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/1DoTrByc0p — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) January 13, 2025

Critics, as reported by The Mirror, took to social media to brand him a "hypocrite" for using a private jet, especially as he has been referred to as a "climate warrior." Others claimed this is what "privilege" looks like.

Many have likewise criticized him for not helping out as the City of Angels continues to battle the fires that have been raging for days.

One wrote, "Imagine being like that. multi million dollar home burns down fly to another city in a private jet to go to your other multi million dollar home."

Here's what other X users are saying:

In prayer with #LosAngelesWildfires 🇺🇸



Shame on Leonardo di Caprio who left LA by Private Jet 🛩️ helping no one ‼️ pic.twitter.com/GPfTIYT7y4 — Europe, MAGA & Us (@Europeetnous) January 14, 2025

Climate Change alarmist Leonardo DiCaprio has fled the devastation of the California fires in a luxury private jet with his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti. It's OK when he does it! https://t.co/4Hvlfg3bZ9 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 13, 2025

Leonardo is part of the WEF Global Cabal. Never trust any of them. pic.twitter.com/o6ZyDQtenm — Jamie Girl (@Jamie29036) January 13, 2025

Over 100,000 people have had to leave their homes due to the flames, and 24 people have died as a result of them thus far. Among those who lost their homes are DiCaprio's fellow celebrities.