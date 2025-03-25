Bethenny Frankel is stunned to hear that Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, are facing financial troubles with the government.

The former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star reacted to the news in a TikTok video posted on March 24, expressing disbelief over Giudice's latest legal headache. "I cannot believe that Teresa is in another marriage with financial legal issues," Frankel said. "I have to pull when I tweeted If Teresa Giudice does not sign a prenup, I will jump through my phone.' I remember — and this was picked up everywhere."

Frankel compared Giudice's situation to watching a horror movie unfold in real life. "It's like screaming at the screen, 'No, do not open that closet,'" she said. Still, she admitted feeling sympathy. "I feel terrible, but... fool me once, you're a fool. Fool me twice; I'm a fool. Love is blind... There's never been a worse picker in the history of pickers than myself besides Teresa Giudice."

Although Frankel acknowledged her own troubled past, she noted a difference. "I almost would have, and maybe he did, but oh my god," she said of her ex. "It's almost not believable." She added, "It's almost like it's being made up. It's unfathomable. It doesn't make any sense. It's too implausible." She also questioned, "Why would you both go on TV if there's a dead body in your trunk?"

Read more: Bethenny Frankel Makes Her Couple Debut With New Boyfriend Tom Villante

Back in 2022, Giudice confirmed on 'Watch What Happens Live' that she did not sign a prenup with Ruelas, calling their bond "true love." She previously explained her feelings about prenups on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey,' saying, "A week before we were getting married, Joe Giudice asked me to sign a prenup and I just felt like when you love someone, you don't do that."

According to OK! Magazine, Giudice was recently hit with a $300,000 tax lien, while Ruelas reportedly owes $2.5 million. Neither have publicly addressed the financial claims.