Sydney Sweeney, the acclaimed star of Euphoria and The White Lotus, has fueled breakup rumors with fiancé Jonathan Davino after removing a rare intimate photo of them from her Instagram feed.

The image, originally posted on January 2, 2025, featured the pair sharing a passionate kiss during a New Year's Eve celebration surrounded by friends. Sweeney had captioned the post, "The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite."

The actress kept the photo carousel on her Instagram profile but notably deleted that particular image, fueling rumors of a breakup.

The move comes amidst reports that Sweeney, 27, and Davino, 41, have been going through a rough patch in their relationship. Sources with knowledge of the matter claimed that Sweeney and Davino have been living separately since at least mid-February, with the actress staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel without her fiancé.

This follows news that the couple postponed their wedding, initially planned for May 2025, citing busy schedules as the reason.

Sweeney and Davino have maintained a relatively private relationship since they began dating in 2018 and became engaged in 2022. It is unclear how the pair met, but they were first spotted together at an Emmys party at the Nomad Hotel in Los Angeles in September of that year.

The actress has previously spoken about her preference for keeping her personal life out of the spotlight. In a December 2023 interview with Glamour UK, she described Davino as her "best friend" and expressed pride in their long-term relationship despite industry pressures.

Sweeney is set to reprise her role as Cassie Howard in the highly anticipated third season of HBO's "Euphoria," which began filming in January 2025 after delays due to industry strikes. Additionally, Sweeney will star in "Echo Valley," a thriller alongside Julianne Moore, where she plays a troubled daughter returning home in a dire state.