Jennifer Lopez has seemingly set tongues wagging about a potential fling with her upcoming co-star Brett Goldstein while trying to adjust to her new single status following her recent divorce from Ben Affleck Lopez.

Lopez, 55, and Goldstein, 44, are set to film the Netflix romantic comedy "Office Romance" in New Jersey and insiders told DailyMail that the pair have 'fizzing chemistry'.

Goldstein, who stars in the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, has previously gushed about Lopez, even going so far as to say he had a "crush" on the singer and actress. He explained that he picked Lopez for the movie because he "loves" her, adding to speculation about their work together.

🚨 First Look at Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in @netflix 's upcoming romantic comedy 'Office Romance'. Filming began in New Jersey March 3rd. pic.twitter.com/IXpfXTtYP7 — Gio ★ Gio (@GiovanniJLo) March 4, 2025

"After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can't wait to start a new project," a source told DailyMail. "It certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett."

The source continued, "He is one hot ticket and a real class act with talent to back it up - he not only acts but he writes amazing scripts. He is like the younger, better, British version of Ben."

Jennifer Lopez Post-Divorce

The filming comes at a time when Lopez is reportedly feeling empowered following her divorce from Affleck, which was finalized just three months ago.

The actress is eager to showcase her star power in Hollywood, with insiders noting that working with Goldstein serves as a reminder of her continued appeal.

"She thinks he is very cute," the source added. "This will just be another reminder that she is still hot property in Hollywood."

Lopez recently took to Instagram to express her excitement about starting the project, sharing a post about a script read-through for Office Romance. The film is directed by Ol Parker, known for his work on Ticket to Paradise, and will feature additional cast members whose details remain under wraps.

At the same time, Affleck was seen getting closer to ex-wife Jennifer Garner, adding more drama to the Lopez love life saga.

According to sources, Affleck is aware of Goldstein's growing connection with Lopez, which may stir feelings of jealousy.