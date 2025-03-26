Comedian Nikki Glaser is making it clear—she fully supports people who choose to use Ozempic for weight loss.

During her recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on March 24, Glaser applauded actress Kathy Bates' transformation and criticized the stigma surrounding weight-loss medications.

"Oh, I love it, I love it. I'm like, 'Do it, do it,'" Glaser said enthusiastically. "I have no judgment. If you want to do Ozempic, hell yeah, girl."

Glaser, known for her sharp humor and honesty, addressed the controversy surrounding Ozempic, a diabetes medication that has gained popularity for its weight-loss effects.

She pointed out that many critics of the drug seem to have their own motives, ENews said.

"I want people to feel more comfortable talking about doing it, because I feel like there's this shame," she explained. "And the shame is only from thin people who want you to stay fat."

Nikki Glaser is defending Ozempic users while also applauding Kathy Bates' weight loss



Comedian Nikki Glaser Applauds Kathy Bates' Transformation Amid Controversy



Glaser specifically mentioned Bates, 75, whose noticeable weight loss has been a topic of discussion. "They are so mad that you're getting thin now, because that's all they have, right? They are so mad, but they can't say it. They just go, 'No! You're stealing medicine from diabetics who need it.'"

According to JustJared, the comedian suggested that some of the criticism may stem more from jealousy than genuine health concerns.

They pointed out that certain individuals, particularly thin, white women, appear to be framing the issue as a matter of diabetes medication access.

However, the comedian implied that their real frustration might come from seeing someone like Kathy Bates achieving a slimmer figure.

In addition to addressing the Ozempic debate, Glaser shared her positive views on cosmetic procedures.

While acknowledging the stigma surrounding such choices, she also mentioned that, despite a bit of sadness attached to it, she believes investing in her appearance is ultimately a wise decision that enhances her life.

She elaborated on her viewpoint by drawing a parallel between plastic surgery and education.

She pointed out that people tend to treat you better when you look more attractive, and while some may criticize the desire for such changes, she likened it to the decision to pursue higher education in order to enhance one's opportunities and abilities.