Nikki Glaser recently disclosed that she was compensated less for hosting the Golden Globes compared to a previous male host who earned a six-figure salary.

The 40-year-old comedienne humorously mentioned in a recent interview on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" that "This first year, when you're just trying to prove yourself, I honestly would've done it for free."

"It's an insane platform to be on," Glaser pointed out. "It's not about the money for me."

"I got paid pretty — I'm good with that," she added.

She went on to say, "There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue and I got less than that, but that's OK. I'll get more next year. I feel well paid for what I do. I'm alright."

Jerrod Carmichael, who hosted in 2023, was reportedly offered $500,000.

Deadline revealed that Glaser made more than $400,000 from her first Globes hosting gig. Should she return to host the 2026 Golden Globes, her fee is expected to increase substantially.

Glaser reportedly signed a contract in 2024 for a three-year hosting stint at the Golden Globes event.

The source added that a greater number of resources was allocated this year to support Glaser and her team than past hosts. This investment covered several aspects, such as the wardrobe of the comedienne, who was already known for her glamorous style.

A larger team of comedy writers than what is typically assembled for hosts of the Globes was also reportedly brought together for her, per Deadline.

The decision to invest in Glaser as a solo host for the long term paid off, with the insider revealing, "Worked out well for everyone, I'd say."

In light of Glaser's recent remarks, Stern expressed that hosting the Golden Globes requires "a tremendous amount of work" and that the compensation for the event's hosts is generally insufficient.