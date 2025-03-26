Joe Rogan didn't hold back when discussing the legal fallout between Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and director Justin Baldoni.

On an episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' that aired Saturday, the host and guest Brendan Schaub criticized the celebrity couple. "They f***ed up," Rogan said. "Ryan's trying to get out of it now. He's trying to get out of the lawsuit and they're like 'You are a key part of this.'"

Rogan accused the pair of attempting to seize control of Baldoni's project, calling the situation "crazy." He also said the director is "suing the New York Times and he's got a great case there, too."

Schaub suggested Baldoni should fight aggressively in court, to which Rogan agreed, saying, "Especially a guy like that who's, like, known for being [a] really sweet, nice guy and then he's like, 'Alright, enough.'" He praised Baldoni for releasing "receipts" in the form of text messages to support his version of events.

One of those texts, as discussed on the podcast, involved Lively inviting Baldoni into her trailer while she was "pumping," undermining her later accusations of misconduct. "You literally have a text exchange back and forth," Rogan said. "They just never thought that anybody was going to come out with the receipts."

The conflict began in December when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of 'It Ends With Us.' Baldoni denied her claims and filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloan. He also sued The New York Times for $250 million, alleging biased coverage.

Reynolds responded by filing a motion to dismiss, arguing that Baldoni's anger over the "Nicepool" character in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' amounts to "hurt feelings," not a legal claim. Rogan said too many in Hollywood are "afraid" to challenge the couple.